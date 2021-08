The Overberg

which is over the mountains, about an hour's drive from home on the National road. I dropped hubby off at golf and had four hours to kill. My destination was the Canola fields before they get harvested at the end of the month. I was so happy to be out in the countryside and see these wonderful yellow fields dotted all over. I had difficulties stopping where I wanted to, and dared not venture too far from the car for safety reasons. I guess you will be seeing quite a few shots of my road trip.