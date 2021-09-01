Sign up
Photo 1701
Snow
Which might look like a dusting of powder sugar to some, but it is a lot for us here in the southern tip of Africa. Every August, the Hottentots Holland mountains get a dusting for a few days. The line running through the bottom, is a major road.
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Chris
Beautiful
September 1st, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful landscape. The snow looks pretty on the mountains. In the winter when the skies clear we can see the Sierra and they just glimmer with snow.
September 1st, 2021
