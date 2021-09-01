Previous
Snow by ludwigsdiana
Snow

Which might look like a dusting of powder sugar to some, but it is a lot for us here in the southern tip of Africa. Every August, the Hottentots Holland mountains get a dusting for a few days. The line running through the bottom, is a major road.
Diana

Chris
Beautiful
September 1st, 2021  
Beautiful landscape. The snow looks pretty on the mountains. In the winter when the skies clear we can see the Sierra and they just glimmer with snow.
September 1st, 2021  
