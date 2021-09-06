Sign up
Photo 1706
After so much rain
there are puddles all over. It has rained this past week and I have not been out with my camera. So until the weather improves, there will be the snowy shots from the previous week.
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
0
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
5137
photos
292
followers
231
following
467% complete
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
1706
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
28th August 2021 3:22pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
enough-rain-for-now
