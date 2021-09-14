Sign up
Photo 1714
Vredenheim
where all kinds of animal live together side by side. The other wild animals were a bit out of reach on this day. Fortunately it is just down the road from where we live.
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
28th August 2021 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
love-visiting-here
Christina
Wow - how wonderful to have zebra's where you live!
September 14th, 2021
