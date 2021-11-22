An old wine estate with a face lift

Vergenoegd Loew is 2kms down the road from our home. It is one of the oldest working farms in SA with land rights granted in 1696. It used to be a favourite of ours, until new owners took over. Fortunately they kept the old homestead intact as it is a national monument. The outside grounds have been changed totally and a new restaurant has been opened.
The biggest shock to all, was that there is no more runner duck parade! @Merrelyn had booked to see it, then covid happened. All that is left is the statue in the photo.
For those interested, there are plenty of videos on youtube.