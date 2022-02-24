Previous
Colourful shops by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1877

Colourful shops

in Riebeek Kasteel. It was very interesting taking a walk after lunch. There are some wonderful little shops, so different to where we live.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
John ace
Such vivid colors in the sunlight!
February 24th, 2022  
