Photo 1919
If looks could kill
I would not be standing there anymore. This Buffalo seems thoroughly annoyed that I am disturbing his afternoon siesta.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
