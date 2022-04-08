Sign up
Photo 1920
Another one shot through the fence
as I had no other option. This Cheetah seemed to be pacing up and down and rather frustrated. The others were peacefully lying in the shade in their huge enclosures.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
cheetah
,
encounters.
365 Project
close