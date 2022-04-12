Previous
Three sets of horns by ludwigsdiana
Three sets of horns

of the Ankole cattle grazing on a wine estate nearby..
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Maggiemae ace
Now what do they need horns this long and curved for!
April 12th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
This is so cool!
April 12th, 2022  
Lisa Poland ace
Wow, great shot.
April 12th, 2022  
