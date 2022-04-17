Previous
A new sighting by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1929

A new sighting

on a field where I have not seen them before. It seems as if more farmers are keeping these beauties, maybe to attract visitors.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely to see the two in unison !
April 17th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Such gorgeous animals
April 17th, 2022  
Rob Z ace
A lovely matching pair...
April 17th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
They are so mesmerizing
April 17th, 2022  
