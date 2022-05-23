Previous
Next
The Stellenboschberg by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1964

The Stellenboschberg

on a lovely day for a change. The vines have turned golden here and not as red as elsewhere.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
538% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Love the colourful layers
May 23rd, 2022  
winghong_ho
Beautiful landscape and colorful foreground.
May 23rd, 2022  
Desi
This is stunning
May 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise