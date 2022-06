Grazing Zebra

This month I will be focusing on animals that I pass in fields on my shopping/gym route. As I live in the countryside, there are quite a few. Some will be out of my reach therefore not as clear as I would like, but I just like the idea of seeing them.



Quite a few wine estates have zebra, I suppose it could also be a tourist attraction. It is rather lovely sitting on a patio having a wine tasting or lunch and seeing them roam freely.