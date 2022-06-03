Sign up
Photo 1975
On the way to the beach
the road goes over the Lourens river, flowing from the Hottentots Holland mountains into Strand.
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6219
photos
302
followers
243
following
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
strand
Chris Cook
ace
Very nicely composed
June 3rd, 2022
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful view. How does it look zooming in with a bit less sand and more water?
June 3rd, 2022
