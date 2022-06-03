Previous
Next
On the way to the beach by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1975

On the way to the beach

the road goes over the Lourens river, flowing from the Hottentots Holland mountains into Strand.
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
541% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Very nicely composed
June 3rd, 2022  
John Falconer ace
Beautiful view. How does it look zooming in with a bit less sand and more water?
June 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise