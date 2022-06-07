Sign up
Photo 1979
Talking to me
and not quite sure what I was doing there. This bull was in a field with many more.
Here some info about the horns.
https://365project.org/ludwigsdiana/365/2022-06-04
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
*lynn
ace
Oh my! Are those horns heavy?
June 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
@lynnz
I suppose not Lynn, please check the info of a previous post :-)
June 7th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
This is a fantastic beast! Wonderful and majestic.
June 7th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wonderful animal & those horns.
June 7th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a majestic beast - those horns are his glory ! fav
June 7th, 2022
