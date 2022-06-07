Previous
Talking to me by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1979

Talking to me

and not quite sure what I was doing there. This bull was in a field with many more.
Here some info about the horns.
https://365project.org/ludwigsdiana/365/2022-06-04
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Diana

Oh my! Are those horns heavy?
June 7th, 2022  
@lynnz I suppose not Lynn, please check the info of a previous post :-)
June 7th, 2022  
This is a fantastic beast! Wonderful and majestic.
June 7th, 2022  
Wonderful animal & those horns.
June 7th, 2022  
Such a majestic beast - those horns are his glory ! fav
June 7th, 2022  
