Previous
Next
What is she staring at? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1997

What is she staring at?

I'll leave that to your imagination. On this shot one can see a very small part of her teat. She looked very young to me compared to the others.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
547% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise