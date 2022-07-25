Sign up
Photo 2027
Backlit on the windowsill
The light coming in was quite lovely, so I decided to put them on the windowsill and take a shot. I rather liked the reflection too.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
5
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
mini-orchids
Christina
Yes the light and reflections are fab
July 25th, 2022
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot and the background is soft.
July 25th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful. Love that DOF.
July 25th, 2022
Carolinesdreams
ace
This is gorgeous.
July 25th, 2022
Babs
ace
so pretty.
July 25th, 2022
