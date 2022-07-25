Previous
Backlit on the windowsill by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2027

Backlit on the windowsill

The light coming in was quite lovely, so I decided to put them on the windowsill and take a shot. I rather liked the reflection too.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Diana

Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Christina
Yes the light and reflections are fab
July 25th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot and the background is soft.
July 25th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful. Love that DOF.
July 25th, 2022  
Carolinesdreams ace
This is gorgeous.
July 25th, 2022  
Babs ace
so pretty.
July 25th, 2022  
