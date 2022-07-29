Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2031
The last rose of the season
as I have just pruned them yesterday.
I will have to wait until September/October for them to bloom again.
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
15-icebergs
Chris Cook
ace
Beautiful bokeh and a lovely capture of your last rose
July 29th, 2022
winghong_ho
Beautiful flower and composition.
July 29th, 2022
