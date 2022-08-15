Previous
Shattered by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2048

Shattered

fortunately the window and not the hibiscus.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Dixie Goode ace
Sorry about the window, but a great way to use an unhappy accident to your advantage
August 15th, 2022  
