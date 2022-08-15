Sign up
Photo 2048
Shattered
fortunately the window and not the hibiscus.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6512
photos
302
followers
239
following
561% complete
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
2048
382
2046
2041
2039
383
2047
2040
2048
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
smartphotoeditor
Dixie Goode
ace
Sorry about the window, but a great way to use an unhappy accident to your advantage
August 15th, 2022
