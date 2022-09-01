Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2065
A trip along the Indian Ocean
as the weather was a balmy 26 degrees. This is Muizenberg beach which is also know as surfers corner. The ocean is pretty wild and the waves plenty and high. On weekends and holidays, there is not a spot to be had in the water.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6580
photos
300
followers
199
following
565% complete
View this month »
2058
2059
2060
2061
2062
2063
2064
2065
Latest from all albums
2063
399
2058
400
2056
2064
2057
2065
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
muizenberg
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful sight!
September 1st, 2022
Hazel
ace
I'd leave the water to the surfers but what a wonderful place for beachwalking!
September 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close