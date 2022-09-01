Previous
A trip along the Indian Ocean by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2065

A trip along the Indian Ocean

as the weather was a balmy 26 degrees. This is Muizenberg beach which is also know as surfers corner. The ocean is pretty wild and the waves plenty and high. On weekends and holidays, there is not a spot to be had in the water.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful sight!
September 1st, 2022  
Hazel ace
I'd leave the water to the surfers but what a wonderful place for beachwalking!
September 1st, 2022  
