Previous
Next
The other end of False Bay by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2068

The other end of False Bay

with the Hottentots Holland mountains and Hangklip on the right. It is normally in photos I take from Strand.

This shot was taken behind the Kalk Bay harbour wall.
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
566% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise