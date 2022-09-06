Previous
On the way to Muizenberg by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2070

On the way to Muizenberg

there is a 32 km stretch of beach. Some portions are swimming and fishing areas.

The road, which is a major road from Stellenbosch to Muizenberg (our estate is on this road) is lined with high sand dunes. This time of the year they are mostly covered in flowers.

I could not stop anywhere, as the dunes were partly covering the road and the sand was being removed, that meant a lot of stopping on the way which gave me some photo ops out of the car.
6th September 2022

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
