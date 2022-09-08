Sign up
Photo 2072
All along the train tracks
from Muizenberg to Simonstown, one has the open ocean on the left and mountains on the right.
Cape Hangklip and the Hottentots Holland mountains in the distance.
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
false-bay
