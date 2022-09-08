Previous
All along the train tracks by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2072

All along the train tracks

from Muizenberg to Simonstown, one has the open ocean on the left and mountains on the right.
Cape Hangklip and the Hottentots Holland mountains in the distance.
Diana

