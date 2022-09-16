Sign up
Photo 2080
This is what they look like from behind
at least it is a start, and looks good from the road.
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
muizenberg-beach-huts
Christina
ace
They're very cute!
September 16th, 2022
