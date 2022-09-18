Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2082
A lovely spot to watch the ocean
in Kalk Bay. Normally the ocean is much rougher and the waves cover the rocks.
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
4
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
harbour-house
Kathy A
ace
Lovely scene
September 18th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful seascape shot
September 18th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Indeed a lovely spot
September 18th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely!
September 18th, 2022
