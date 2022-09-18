Previous
A lovely spot to watch the ocean by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2082

A lovely spot to watch the ocean

in Kalk Bay. Normally the ocean is much rougher and the waves cover the rocks.
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Kathy A ace
Lovely scene
September 18th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful seascape shot
September 18th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Indeed a lovely spot
September 18th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Lovely!
September 18th, 2022  
