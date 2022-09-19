Sign up
Photo 2083
Muizenberg station
built in 1912. Trains depart in Cape Town and ends at Simonstown naval harbour. A wonderful trip all along the coast which takes about an hour.
There are beautiful views from the station of surfers corner and the beach huts.
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
4
0
Tags
trains-badly-vandalised
Nina Ganci
beautiful building
September 19th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Wow! What a great building!
September 19th, 2022
winghong_ho
Lovely train station.
September 19th, 2022
Christina
ace
Gorgeous building, - lively textures
September 19th, 2022
