Muizenberg station by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2083

Muizenberg station

built in 1912. Trains depart in Cape Town and ends at Simonstown naval harbour. A wonderful trip all along the coast which takes about an hour.

There are beautiful views from the station of surfers corner and the beach huts.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Diana

Nina Ganci
beautiful building
September 19th, 2022  
Wow! What a great building!
September 19th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Lovely train station.
September 19th, 2022  
Gorgeous building, - lively textures
September 19th, 2022  
