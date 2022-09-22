Previous
Dalebrook station by ludwigsdiana
Dalebrook station

had these openings in the wall where one could see the lovely views beyond. This is one of the Hottentots Holland mountains.

Loadshedding starts again at 8am .
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Chris Cook ace
At first glance I thought it was a painting on the wall, then realized it was a live view. Great shot.
September 22nd, 2022  
