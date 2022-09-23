Previous
More renovated beach huts by ludwigsdiana
More renovated beach huts

I was so happy to see that they are continuing with the renovations. At least those that are not so far away from the main beach.
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Diana

narayani
They look gorgeous!
September 23rd, 2022  
winghong_ho
They are colorful after renovation.
September 23rd, 2022  
Annie D
they're so pretty and bright
September 23rd, 2022  
Chris Cook
Another classic shot
September 23rd, 2022  
Valerie Chesney
Beautiful! Such a difference.
September 23rd, 2022  
