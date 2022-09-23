Sign up
Photo 2087
More renovated beach huts
I was so happy to see that they are continuing with the renovations. At least those that are not so far away from the main beach.
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
muizenberg
narayani
They look gorgeous!
September 23rd, 2022
winghong_ho
They are colorful after renovation.
September 23rd, 2022
Annie D
ace
they're so pretty and bright
September 23rd, 2022
Chris Cook
ace
Another classic shot
September 23rd, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful! Such a difference.
September 23rd, 2022
