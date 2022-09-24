Sign up
Photo 2088
Crowded little harbour
with colourful fishing boats.
Had to get up at 5am this morning as we soon have a four and a half hour slot with no power! In total we are with no power for eleven and a half hours each day! It is getting rather frustrating to say the least.
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
kalkbay
Joy's Focus
ace
Love the vibrant colors on these little fishing boats!
September 24th, 2022
