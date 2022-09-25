Previous
A last splash by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2089

A last splash

in Kalk Bay. Fishhoek and Simonsown aval base are far off to the left.

Posting early as we have no power tomorrow morning.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Diana

ludwigsdiana
