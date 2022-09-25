Sign up
Photo 2089
A last splash
in Kalk Bay. Fishhoek and Simonsown aval base are far off to the left.
Posting early as we have no power tomorrow morning.
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
