Photo 2090
A last look at the beach
in Muizenberg. This part is known as surfers corner and the water is normally full of them.
I was too far away to catch some in action, but will go back soon.
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
muizenberg
winghong_ho
Lovely scene.
September 26th, 2022
