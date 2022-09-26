Previous
A last look at the beach by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2090

A last look at the beach

in Muizenberg. This part is known as surfers corner and the water is normally full of them.

I was too far away to catch some in action, but will go back soon.
26th September 2022

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
winghong_ho
Lovely scene.
September 26th, 2022  
