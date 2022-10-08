Previous
An interesting drive with a lot to see by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2102

An interesting drive with a lot to see

including Table Mountain in the distance. Not sure if that is a quarry on the left.

My daughter, husband and two granddaughters are arriving from Germany this morning. They will be here for two weeks and my time on 365 very limited.

Comments might be seldom and few, but I will catch up when I can. I do apologize, but our time together is very precious to me. I have not seen them in almost three years.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful landscape. Enjoy the visit. We will still be here.
October 8th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wow! This is stunning Diana. Fav. Enjoy your families visit. so happy for you to have them stay with you!
October 8th, 2022  
