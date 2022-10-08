An interesting drive with a lot to see

including Table Mountain in the distance. Not sure if that is a quarry on the left.



My daughter, husband and two granddaughters are arriving from Germany this morning. They will be here for two weeks and my time on 365 very limited.



Comments might be seldom and few, but I will catch up when I can. I do apologize, but our time together is very precious to me. I have not seen them in almost three years.