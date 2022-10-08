Sign up
Photo 2102
An interesting drive with a lot to see
including Table Mountain in the distance. Not sure if that is a quarry on the left.
My daughter, husband and two granddaughters are arriving from Germany this morning. They will be here for two weeks and my time on 365 very limited.
Comments might be seldom and few, but I will catch up when I can. I do apologize, but our time together is very precious to me. I have not seen them in almost three years.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
2
2
2095
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
2101
2102
Tags
roadtrip-malmesbury
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful landscape. Enjoy the visit. We will still be here.
October 8th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wow! This is stunning Diana. Fav. Enjoy your families visit. so happy for you to have them stay with you!
October 8th, 2022
