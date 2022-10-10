Kirstenbosch Botanical garden

on the slopes of Table Mountain. One of the worlds largest occupying botanical gardens 2,304-acres (528 hectare)



Founded in 1913 with over 7,000 species in cultivation today. It has numerous walks and trails and is a popular birding spot.

this week I will show some of the vegetation there.



These are two merged shots. In the far left corner one can see some of the visitors.



The weather was cloudy and the girls are loving it here. What a pleasure to have them.