Previous
Next
Kirstenbosch Botanical garden by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2104

Kirstenbosch Botanical garden

on the slopes of Table Mountain. One of the worlds largest occupying botanical gardens 2,304-acres (528 hectare)

Founded in 1913 with over 7,000 species in cultivation today. It has numerous walks and trails and is a popular birding spot.
this week I will show some of the vegetation there.

These are two merged shots. In the far left corner one can see some of the visitors.

The weather was cloudy and the girls are loving it here. What a pleasure to have them.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
576% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
I would love to wander these gardens :)
October 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise