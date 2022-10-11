Previous
Kirstenbosch botanical gardens by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2105

Kirstenbosch botanical gardens

is a wonderful place to spend a day picnicking or hiking.

It is a 10,000 step route with and elevation of 826 feet (252 meters) It also has a few cafes.

Most years they win the Chelsea flower show in England
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Diana

