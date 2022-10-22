Mum and calf enjoying the shallow waters

in Walker Bay, Hermanus.



From June to December the Southern Right Whales congregate here to deliver one of nature's most remarkable spectacles. The shallow, sandy coves and warmer , calmer waters provide them with the ideal environment to start and eventually complete their up to three year long productive cycles.



The water in their feeding grounds are too cold to calve, hence migrating to our warmer waters. At the same time, males need to mate with receptive females.



The whole family went on a whale watching trip, there are over one hundred whales there atm which is quite a sight to behold.