Previous
Next
Mum and calf enjoying the shallow waters by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2116

Mum and calf enjoying the shallow waters

in Walker Bay, Hermanus.

From June to December the Southern Right Whales congregate here to deliver one of nature's most remarkable spectacles. The shallow, sandy coves and warmer , calmer waters provide them with the ideal environment to start and eventually complete their up to three year long productive cycles.

The water in their feeding grounds are too cold to calve, hence migrating to our warmer waters. At the same time, males need to mate with receptive females.

The whole family went on a whale watching trip, there are over one hundred whales there atm which is quite a sight to behold.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
579% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Wow that must be amazing to see
October 22nd, 2022  
narayani
Wow!!
October 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise