A different species by ludwigsdiana
A different species

of pincushion. They were not growing in big bushes, but rather singularly.
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
@ludwigsdiana
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful colors and details.
October 31st, 2022  
Annie D ace
they are so lovely
October 31st, 2022  
Christina ace
Love the lighting in the background
October 31st, 2022  
Babs ace
so pretty.
October 31st, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
really beautiful composition
October 31st, 2022  
