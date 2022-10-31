Sign up
Photo 2125
A different species
of pincushion. They were not growing in big bushes, but rather singularly.
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
5
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6820
photos
304
followers
208
following
Tags
kirstenbosch
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful colors and details.
October 31st, 2022
Annie D
ace
they are so lovely
October 31st, 2022
Christina
ace
Love the lighting in the background
October 31st, 2022
Babs
ace
so pretty.
October 31st, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
really beautiful composition
October 31st, 2022
