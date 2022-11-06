Previous
I so seldom see a Bumble Bee by ludwigsdiana
I so seldom see a Bumble Bee

as was delighted as it approached the flowers I wanted to photograph.

I would be happy if someone can id them for me.
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
November 6th, 2022  
winghong_ho
First time I see this kind of bee. It is a great capture of it and also the flower.
November 6th, 2022  
amyK ace
Terrific bee shot
November 6th, 2022  
