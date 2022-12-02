Sign up
Photo 2157
Roadside roses
I am always amazed when I drive the Annandale road. There are quite a few huge hedges of different roses blooming at different times.
These are almost done and the red ones are starting now. I wonder who planted them so many years ago.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
wonderful-sight
