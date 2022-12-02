Previous
Next
Roadside roses by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2157

Roadside roses

I am always amazed when I drive the Annandale road. There are quite a few huge hedges of different roses blooming at different times.

These are almost done and the red ones are starting now. I wonder who planted them so many years ago.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
590% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise