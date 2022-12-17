Sign up
Photo 2172
An isolated Poppy
it was growing quite a distance from the others.
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7007
photos
304
followers
175
following
595% complete
2165
2166
2167
2168
2169
2170
2171
2172
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
on-the-verge
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
such stunning detail Diana! and the dof with those bokeh - this could be printed and framed
December 17th, 2022
