After the rain by ludwigsdiana
After the rain

We had quite a horrific storm and thunder a few days ago. Such unusual weather for this time of the year.

Many of the popular mountain roads and passes had to be closed due to mud slides and falling rocks.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Diana

Dixie Goode ace
This is so fresh and beautiful. Sad about the roads. We get that a lot here.
December 18th, 2022  
Mags ace
Lovely rain drops and color.
December 18th, 2022  
