Photo 2173
After the rain
We had quite a horrific storm and thunder a few days ago. Such unusual weather for this time of the year.
Many of the popular mountain roads and passes had to be closed due to mud slides and falling rocks.
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7011
photos
305
followers
166
following
595% complete
2166
2167
2168
2169
2170
2171
2172
2173
2171
2165
2166
2163
508
2172
2173
509
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
indigenous-iris-dietes
Dixie Goode
ace
This is so fresh and beautiful. Sad about the roads. We get that a lot here.
December 18th, 2022
Mags
ace
Lovely rain drops and color.
December 18th, 2022
