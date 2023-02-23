Previous
Apologies by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2240

Apologies

for misleading everyone yesterday!

Of course that was the whale, but I intented to post the shark!

My mind is not in the right place atm :-(
Diana

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
hope you are ok my friend
February 23rd, 2023  
Babs ace
Lovely shot of the shark. As Katrina said, hope you are okay.
February 23rd, 2023  
Annie D ace
I hope your mind is feeling better
February 23rd, 2023  
