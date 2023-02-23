Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2240
Apologies
for misleading everyone yesterday!
Of course that was the whale, but I intented to post the shark!
My mind is not in the right place atm :-(
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7280
photos
312
followers
182
following
613% complete
View this month »
Tags
kalk-bay
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
hope you are ok my friend
February 23rd, 2023
Babs
ace
Lovely shot of the shark. As Katrina said, hope you are okay.
February 23rd, 2023
Annie D
ace
I hope your mind is feeling better
February 23rd, 2023
