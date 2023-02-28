Previous
A last look at the ocean by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2245

A last look at the ocean

from Hemingway in Kalk Bay.

I hope you enjoyed this lovely place as much as we did.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Diana

winghong_ho
Lovely scene. It is so peaceful.
February 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely scene and colours
February 28th, 2023  
