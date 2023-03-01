Previous
Next
Swirled flowers by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2246

Swirled flowers

I started to play around in PS as therapy and swirl flowers, which became quite addictive.

I was going to post them occasionally, but decided to join the rainbow month.

This is a water Iris growing in one of our dams.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
615% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
fabulous yellow swirl
March 1st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool image!
March 1st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a fabulous start, fav
March 1st, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous start fav
March 1st, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Starting up with a bang. It is really pretty in those colors.
March 1st, 2023  
Babs ace
What a great result, love it fav
March 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise