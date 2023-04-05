Previous
And off they went by ludwigsdiana
And off they went

as I was clambering over the rocks to get a bit closer!

There were four of each, must have had a secret meeting.
Diana

winghong_ho
Great capture. There are different forms of bird in flights.
April 5th, 2023  
