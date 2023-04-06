Sign up
Photo 2282
Chatting while drying their wings
with the yellow billed duck quietly resting.
There are so many rock formations with different birds. I could zoom into only one, but I find them all so interesting together. When I go again I will try to get more single birds.
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
african-darters
moni kozi
ace
Wow! Impressive shot! Awesome timing.
April 6th, 2023
Joy's Focus
ace
Kind of like their at the beauty salon. : )
April 6th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Cool timing
April 6th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
Nice
April 6th, 2023
