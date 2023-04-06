Previous
Chatting while drying their wings by ludwigsdiana
Chatting while drying their wings

with the yellow billed duck quietly resting.

There are so many rock formations with different birds. I could zoom into only one, but I find them all so interesting together. When I go again I will try to get more single birds.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
moni kozi ace
Wow! Impressive shot! Awesome timing.
April 6th, 2023  
Joy's Focus ace
Kind of like their at the beauty salon. : )
April 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Cool timing
April 6th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
Nice
April 6th, 2023  
