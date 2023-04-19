Previous
The other birds at Spier by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2295

The other birds at Spier

and a first sighting for me ,was this Fork-tailed Drongo.I have never one seen before.
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Such glossy plumage, it looks stunning.
April 19th, 2023  
Such lovely plumage I’ve not heard of these before fav
April 19th, 2023  
That makes two of us. I love that tail.
April 19th, 2023  
