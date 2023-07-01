Previous
The Waterfront by ludwigsdiana
The Waterfront

probably the largest tourist magnet here in the cape.

Normally a very busy place with expensive hotels, an amazing amount of restaurants and all the top designer brands in exclusive boutiques. Not to forget the souvenir shops and jewelers.

Any boat trips or helicopter tours take off from here.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Diana

I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Cordiander
A very nice view!
July 1st, 2023  
