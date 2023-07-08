Previous
Waterfront by ludwigsdiana
Waterfront

Empty restaurants and tourist boats, hoping for the season to soon start.
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful scene
July 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great reflections.
July 8th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
We are just into our seasons down here in Cornwall UK......schools break up next week, so will then get very busy.
July 8th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely composition
July 8th, 2023  
