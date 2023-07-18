Sign up
Photo 2385
Continuing up the mountain
on the narrow road which had to be extended.
Hidden Valley wines is the building with the grey roof beneath the line of trees way ahead.
The dark patches on the mountain are scars from a nasty fire almost 2 years ago.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
7
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
7842
photos
315
followers
182
following
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
2384
2385
2384
2378
2376
700
2385
2379
701
2377
Views
18
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
helderberg
Dawn
ace
A wonderful scene
July 18th, 2023
Keren
Wow this is so pretty lovely light thanks for the share.
July 18th, 2023
Wylie
ace
A beautiful vista
July 18th, 2023
Christina
ace
What a gorgeous vista
July 18th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
July 18th, 2023
Babs
ace
The mountains make a perfect backdrop to the scene.
July 18th, 2023
Anna
Gorgeous views!😍
July 18th, 2023
