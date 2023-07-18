Previous
Continuing up the mountain by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2385

Continuing up the mountain

on the narrow road which had to be extended.

Hidden Valley wines is the building with the grey roof beneath the line of trees way ahead.

The dark patches on the mountain are scars from a nasty fire almost 2 years ago.
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
653% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A wonderful scene
July 18th, 2023  
Keren
Wow this is so pretty lovely light thanks for the share.
July 18th, 2023  
Wylie ace
A beautiful vista
July 18th, 2023  
Christina ace
What a gorgeous vista
July 18th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
July 18th, 2023  
Babs ace
The mountains make a perfect backdrop to the scene.
July 18th, 2023  
Anna
Gorgeous views!😍
July 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise