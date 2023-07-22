Previous
The wine tasting venue by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2389

The wine tasting venue

Hidden Valley wine estate has been sold and unfortunately the restaurant does not exist anymore. It was to the right of this venue with the most amazing views.

Hopefully the new owner will open it up again.
22nd July 2023

Diana

Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot and view. I'm sure he venue will be opened soon' It could be a main attractive for visitors to get in and buy wine.
July 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great place. Hopefully it will reopen.
July 22nd, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Hopefully they do.
July 22nd, 2023  
Babs ace
Love the bright flowers. Hope the restaurant opens again with the new others
July 22nd, 2023  
