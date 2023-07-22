Sign up
Photo 2389
The wine tasting venue
Hidden Valley wine estate has been sold and unfortunately the restaurant does not exist anymore. It was to the right of this venue with the most amazing views.
Hopefully the new owner will open it up again.
22nd July 2023
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
paradise
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot and view. I'm sure he venue will be opened soon' It could be a main attractive for visitors to get in and buy wine.
July 22nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great place. Hopefully it will reopen.
July 22nd, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Hopefully they do.
July 22nd, 2023
Babs
ace
Love the bright flowers. Hope the restaurant opens again with the new others
July 22nd, 2023
