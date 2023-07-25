Sign up
Previous
Photo 2392
A peep at the inner courtyard
framed by the entrance at Waterford. During the summer months it is very popular and mostly busy too.
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
6
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7870
photos
314
followers
182
following
655% complete
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
707
2385
2383
2391
2386
2384
708
2392
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterford-wines
Christina
ace
What lovely textures. You do get to visit some wonderful places
July 25th, 2023
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Beautiful building and shot.
July 25th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great shot of a beautiful building.
July 25th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice steps leading to the entrance.
July 25th, 2023
Wylie
ace
It looks very inviting, great use of the POV to invite us in!
July 25th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
The combo of stone, terracotta and blue,blue is very stunning..
July 25th, 2023
