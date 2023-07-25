Previous
A peep at the inner courtyard by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2392

A peep at the inner courtyard

framed by the entrance at Waterford. During the summer months it is very popular and mostly busy too.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Christina ace
What lovely textures. You do get to visit some wonderful places
July 25th, 2023  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Beautiful building and shot.
July 25th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great shot of a beautiful building.
July 25th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice steps leading to the entrance.
July 25th, 2023  
Wylie ace
It looks very inviting, great use of the POV to invite us in!
July 25th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
The combo of stone, terracotta and blue,blue is very stunning..
July 25th, 2023  
